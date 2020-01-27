Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nucor by 29.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. 1,784,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,214. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.