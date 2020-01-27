BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP opened at $15.29 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.