Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Booking by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Booking by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $54.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,908.89. 699,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,830. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,025.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,964.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

