Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

NYSE:BA traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,772. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average is $352.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

