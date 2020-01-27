BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BMLP) Trading Down 0.6%

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BMLP)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.