BMO Capital Markets Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $84.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

DFS opened at $76.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 295,978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

