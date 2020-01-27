Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.