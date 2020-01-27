BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BKTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of BK Technologies worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

