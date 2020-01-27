BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 250,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,756,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 207,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 1,250,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.