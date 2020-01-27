BitTube Price Reaches $0.0096 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1,000.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 232,165,332 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

