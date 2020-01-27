BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $23,001.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $23,001.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,174,565 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

