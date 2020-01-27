Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0267 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex and Crex24. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $344,449.00 and $24,525.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,883,737 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

