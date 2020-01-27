Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.
BIREF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.00.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
