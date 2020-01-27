Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

BIREF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

