Birch Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

