Birch Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 2.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $172.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

