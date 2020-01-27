Birch Capital Management LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $76.29 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $84.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.