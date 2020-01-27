Birch Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $165.97 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

