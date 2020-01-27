Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 25.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

