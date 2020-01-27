Birch Capital Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after buying an additional 184,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $333.68 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

