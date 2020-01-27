Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. CVS Health comprises about 3.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,933,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 153,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

