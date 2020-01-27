BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 364.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 50,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,987. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.32. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

