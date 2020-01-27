Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.92.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.37. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

