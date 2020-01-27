BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1.06 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,127,313 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

