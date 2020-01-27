BidaskClub Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

