BidaskClub Lowers Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

