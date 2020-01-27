BidaskClub Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,659 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 55,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

