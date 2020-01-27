Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 229.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $279.94. 75,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

