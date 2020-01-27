Beck Bode LLC Sells 410 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

