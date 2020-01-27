Beck Bode LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 197,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 730,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 271,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,054,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

