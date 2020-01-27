Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.32. 2,049,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

