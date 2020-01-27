Beck Bode LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Crane accounts for about 1.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 14.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,053. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

