Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 14,598 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of DNKN traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

