Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000. Atlantica Yield makes up about 3.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Atlantica Yield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 856,324 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 538,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth $9,305,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 493,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 317,978 shares during the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 110,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

