Beaxy Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,530.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.20 or 0.05605809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026742 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127993 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033682 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,566,250 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

