BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in BCE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.93%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

