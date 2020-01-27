Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €92.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.90 ($87.09).

ETR BMW opened at €69.41 ($80.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a one year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

