Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,222,000 after acquiring an additional 876,371 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

