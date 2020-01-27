Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.25. 17,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $97.72 and a 1-year high of $118.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.