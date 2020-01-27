Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,035 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.66. 2,681,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

