Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 908,709 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.