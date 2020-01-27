Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 75,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

