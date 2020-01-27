Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3,470.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,725,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.99 and a 1-year high of $225.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

