Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 67,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

