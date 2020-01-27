Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Avianca stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Avianca has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.10.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Avianca will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Perry Michael acquired 36,111,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $22,930,554.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avianca stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

