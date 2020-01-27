Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 276,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,666. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

