AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 566,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $185.36 and a 52 week high of $222.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

