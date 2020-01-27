Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives C$8.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE ACB traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.67.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

