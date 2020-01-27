AudioCoin (ADC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $169,604.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072771 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,663.48 or 1.00076342 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039498 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.