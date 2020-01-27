ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ATIF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 29,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,259. ATIF has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

