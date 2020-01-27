Aspiriant LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,724. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.30 and a 200-day moving average of $234.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

